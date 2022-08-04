Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reissued a mkt perform rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.63.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.37. 173,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,612. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.