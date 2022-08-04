Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.39

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.39 and traded as high as C$7.55. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.46, with a volume of 95,613 shares.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$672.62 million and a P/E ratio of 125.17.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$305.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

