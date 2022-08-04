EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.49

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 20101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

EZCORP Stock Up 8.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.54 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EZCORP by 25.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EZCORP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in EZCORP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in EZCORP by 8.8% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 39,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

