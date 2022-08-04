EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.49

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 20101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.54 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.
