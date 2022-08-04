Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.68)-(0.63) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $415-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.96 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.68–$0.63 EPS.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Fastly has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $58.62.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastly from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $221,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,578.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $515,068. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Fastly by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 960,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

