Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.29.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FRT traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after buying an additional 351,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 159,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $11,348,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.