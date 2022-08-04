Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at UBS Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $215.70 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

