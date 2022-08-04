Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
Fidelity Federal Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FDLB remained flat at $95.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00.
About Fidelity Federal Bancorp
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB)
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.