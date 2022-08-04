Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FDLB remained flat at $95.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services.

