Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Up 16.9% in July

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 7.7 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $135.62.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.