Financial Review: PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) vs. iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and iCAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 49.17 -$59.85 million N/A N/A iCAD $33.64 million 3.00 -$11.24 million ($0.53) -7.57

iCAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 6 0 2.86 iCAD 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus price target of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 10.60%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 211.72%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A iCAD -40.43% -26.45% -19.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats iCAD on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About iCAD

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.