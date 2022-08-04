Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FTT. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.33.

Shares of TSE FTT traded down C$0.76 on Thursday, reaching C$28.98. 330,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,770. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$23.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.7920844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,211,400. In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,211,400. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,257,145.59. Insiders purchased a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $254,134 in the last 90 days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

