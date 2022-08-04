FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) CFO Buys $14,992.40 in Stock

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) CFO Javvis O. Jacobson purchased 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $14,992.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,644.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FINW opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

