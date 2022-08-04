First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Raymond James

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. 419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,389. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,208.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 973 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,238 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

