First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Price Target Raised to $43.00

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a maintains rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.15.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $33,840.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $44,555.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

