First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $282.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.38. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

