First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCP stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

