First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCF. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. 14,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,147,000 after buying an additional 180,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

