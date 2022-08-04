First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target Raised to $17.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.