First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Up 7.2%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) shares shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.17 and last traded at C$10.16. 315,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 769,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.48.
Several research firms have commented on FR. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.63.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,160.00.
In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,534,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $366,715.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
