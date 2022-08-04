First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Up 7.2%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) shares shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.17 and last traded at C$10.16. 315,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 769,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.48.

Several research firms have commented on FR. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,160.00.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,534,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $366,715.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

