First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,524. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 22,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,495.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

