First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1,495.05 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.45.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

