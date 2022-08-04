First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 2.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $23,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $73.84. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,847. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

