First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading Down 1.2%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.57. 125,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 144,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.32.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

