First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 20.9% in July

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.