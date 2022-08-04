Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 0.7% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.3 %

Fiserv stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.75. 91,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,893. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,291,659 shares of company stock worth $120,349,222 and have sold 49,000 shares worth $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.