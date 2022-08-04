Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading 8.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.29. 137,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,514,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

FSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Get Fisker alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fisker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fisker by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Fisker by 6.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Fisker by 40.2% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fisker by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.