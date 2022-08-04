Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Kimberly Alexy Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,094.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kimberly Alexy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00.

Shares of FIVN opened at $115.80 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

