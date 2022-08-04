FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.06 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.85-$16.05 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.79. 354,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

