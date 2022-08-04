FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Down 1%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $53.66. 54,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 70,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.