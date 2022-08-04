FlypMe (FYP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,531.00

FlypMe (FYP) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. FlypMe has a market cap of $645,023.20 and approximately $1,531.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,710.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00127754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

