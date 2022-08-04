FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average of $118.26.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

