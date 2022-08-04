Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Given New $89.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FMX. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

