Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 10,090,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Foot Locker Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE FL opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $61.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3,295.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 168,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

