Formation Fi Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $176,225.75 and $146,488.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00630415 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035346 BTC.
Formation Fi Coin Profile
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Buying and Selling Formation Fi
