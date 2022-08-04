Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of FORR stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Forrester Research has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $60.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $74,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

