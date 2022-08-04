Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $62.88 on Thursday. Fortinet has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock worth $3,528,902 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

