Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion. Fortive also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 507,582 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,898,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Fortive by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

