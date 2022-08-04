Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion. Fortive also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.
Fortive Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 507,582 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,898,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Fortive by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
