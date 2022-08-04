Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOJCY shares. AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Danske upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($17.84) to €18.50 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.