Fountainhead AM LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fountainhead AM LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $45.33 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

