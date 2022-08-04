Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Franchise Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

Insider Transactions at Franchise Group

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,422,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

