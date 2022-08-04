Francis W. Korzekwinski Sells 5,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC remained flat at $21.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,408. The firm has a market cap of $663.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.71. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.