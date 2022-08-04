Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.42. 18,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 197,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

