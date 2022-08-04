Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,982 shares during the period. Franklin Street Properties accounts for about 4.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.75% of Franklin Street Properties worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $167,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 102,900 shares of company stock worth $414,841 over the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $367.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Street Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

