Freemont Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $251.07 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

