Freemont Management S.A. Buys Shares of 56,600 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,429,000. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $130.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.29. The firm has a market cap of $356.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

