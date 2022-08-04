Freemont Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.2% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

WFC opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

