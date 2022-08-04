Freemont Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2,643.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $418,628,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.88.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $513.62 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $502.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.34.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

