Freemont Management S.A. Invests $5.84 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000. Freemont Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Alaska Air Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.0 %

ALK stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

