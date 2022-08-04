Freemont Management S.A. Invests $7.16 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

