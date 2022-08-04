Freemont Management S.A. Purchases 25,071 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2,457.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 71.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 30,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.3% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $245.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

