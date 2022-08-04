Freemont Management S.A. Sells 15,900 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. MP Materials makes up about 1.7% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A. owned 0.11% of MP Materials worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,900,000 after acquiring an additional 253,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 193,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 480,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

